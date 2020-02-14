Megan Thee Stallion Performs "B.I.T.C.H." On 'The Tonight Show'

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion is on the road to delivering her debut studio album. Last month, the Houston native gave a taste of what's to come when she dropped the song "B.I.T.C.H."

The record has already peaked at #31 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and Hot Girl Meg is in the process of promoting the song even further. For example, Thee Stallion was the music guest on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"B.I.T.C.H." contains samples of Bootsy Collin’s “I’d Rather Be With You" and Tupac Shakur's "Ratha Be Ya N*gga." Previously, Megan talked about being inspired by 2Pac.

"I had to respect the legends," Megan told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. "I had just finished doing a show. I cannot remember what state I was in, but I had left my show and I was about to take a shower. I had hit my A & R and I'm like, 'I wanna remake "N.I.G.G.A." by Tupac.'"