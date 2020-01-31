Megan Thee Stallion & Phony Ppl Link Up For "Fkn Around" Single

(AllHipHop News) Back in October, Phony Ppl backed Megan Thee Stallion for her Tiny Desk Fest concert with NPR. The Brooklyn-based band and the Houston-raised rapstress premiered the new song "Fkn Around" during the set.

The "Fkn Around" single by Phony Ppl featuring Hot Girl Meg has been officially released. A lyric video for the record was published to YouTube on Friday morning.

Phony Ppl's discography includes numerous independent projects such as WTF is Phonyland? and Yesterday's Tomorrow. In 2018, the five-man Hip Hop/Soul collective released their mō’zā-ik studio album via 300 Entertainment.

Megan Thee Stallion is also signed to the Kevin Liles-led record label. She recently dropped the track "B.I.T.C.H." which is expected to live on her forthcoming album tentatively titled Suga.