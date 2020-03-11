Megan Thee Stallion Releases Self-Directed "Captain Hook" Music Video

Check out Suga's latest visuals.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion is currently dealing with a legal dispute with her 1501 Certified Entertainment label. However, the rapper continues to produce new content.

Last night, Meg dropped the music video for "Captain Hook." The clip, which she directed herself, arrived just days after the Houston representative released the "B.I.T.C.H." MV.

Both tracks live on Thee Stallion's new EP Suga. Her latest project is currently on pace to debut in the Top 10 with 37,000 - 42,000 first-week units.

In 2019, Megan's Fever commercial mixtape premiered at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart. It managed to bring in 28,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week.