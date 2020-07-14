AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Listed As A "Victim" For Tory Lanez Arrest Incident

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 25-year-old rapstress was allegedly taken to a hospital.

(AllHipHop News) News broke overnight that singer/rapper Daystar "Tory Lanez" Peterson was arrested in California for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. Megan "Thee Stallion" Pete was said to be present at the scene as well.

Apparently, people witnessed individuals arguing inside an SUV in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood on Sunday morning around 4:30 am. Then shots were allegedly fired in the air before the vehicle left the area. 

According to TMZ, police listed Megan as a "victim." After Lanez was arrested, the "Savage" hitmaker was reportedly taken to a local hospital for injuries to her foot possibly from broken glass in the SUV. 

Variety is reporting that an altercation began at a house party before leading to an argument inside the vehicle. Peterson and Pete were apparently the occupants of the automobile in question.

The alleged incident followed Megan The Stallion, Tory Lanez, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner appearing together in an Instagram Live broadcast on Saturday night. At one point in the footage, an unknown person can be heard telling Megan to turn down the music because "PD just came by."

TMZ's article suggests the three celebrities were at Jenner's Holmby Hills residence but the gunfire took place in Hollywood Hills. As of press time, neither Tory Lanez nor Megan Thee Stallion have publicly addressed the situation. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jada Pinkett Smith's Affair With August Alsina Sets A New Record

Jada's admission that she had an affair with the young bul set a record on Facebook!

AllHipHop Staff

Divers Recover Body Of "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera

The search for missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has come to a tragic end.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Jay-Z Spends Millions & Pledges Support For BLM In Ads For Black Businesses

Jay is advocating for African-American entrepreneurs all around the world with a series of newspaper advertisements.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Kanye West Proposes New Streaming Service “Yeezy Sound”

Yeezy has been cooking up his idea for nearly four years now. And we just might be close to see it come into fruition.

AllHipHop Staff

Chance The Rapper Rejects Getting An "Endorsement" From Terry Crews

Twitter had a field day after Chano backed Kanye West being the next President of the United States.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Pop Smoke Scores First Top 10 Hit With "For The Night" Featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby

The late Brooklynite sets a new record too.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kid Cudi Explains How He Turns His Pain Into Music

Kid Cudi speaks on dealing with his anxiety and depression during an interview.

AllHipHop Staff

Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' Album Projected To Have Huge Sales Week

The project already broke Spotify's first-day debut record for 2020 with 74.6 million streams.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Stormzy Now Has $25 Million To Fight Racism In The U.K.

The BBC star has decided to match Stormzy's amazing $12.5 million pledge to fight racism.

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Honors His Late Mother With "Donda" Song

Kim Kardashian West also pays tribute to Donda West.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Arilss_