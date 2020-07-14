Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Listed As A "Victim" For Tory Lanez Arrest Incident

The 25-year-old rapstress was allegedly taken to a hospital.

(AllHipHop News) News broke overnight that singer/rapper Daystar "Tory Lanez" Peterson was arrested in California for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. Megan "Thee Stallion" Pete was said to be present at the scene as well.

Apparently, people witnessed individuals arguing inside an SUV in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood on Sunday morning around 4:30 am. Then shots were allegedly fired in the air before the vehicle left the area.

According to TMZ, police listed Megan as a "victim." After Lanez was arrested, the "Savage" hitmaker was reportedly taken to a local hospital for injuries to her foot possibly from broken glass in the SUV.

Variety is reporting that an altercation began at a house party before leading to an argument inside the vehicle. Peterson and Pete were apparently the occupants of the automobile in question.

The alleged incident followed Megan The Stallion, Tory Lanez, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner appearing together in an Instagram Live broadcast on Saturday night. At one point in the footage, an unknown person can be heard telling Megan to turn down the music because "PD just came by."

TMZ's article suggests the three celebrities were at Jenner's Holmby Hills residence but the gunfire took place in Hollywood Hills. As of press time, neither Tory Lanez nor Megan Thee Stallion have publicly addressed the situation.