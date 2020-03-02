AllHipHop
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Criticism That She Didn't Read Her Record Contract

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

#FreeMeg and#FreeTheStallion were trending on Twitter.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion gets a lot of media attention, but her last few singles did not perform as well as "Big Ole Freak" and "Hot Girl Summer" featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. "B.I.T.C.H." has fallen down the Hot 100 chart every week since its debut. "Ride or Die" and "Diamonds" failed to chart at all.

According to Meg, her new music is blocked from even being released because of her label 1501 Entertainment. The Houston native addressed the situation with CEO Carl Crawford's company during an Instagram Live broadcast on Sunday.

"I was like 20, and I didn't know everything that was in that contract," explained Megan in the video. "So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management - real management. I got real lawyers. They were like, 'Do you know that this is in your contract?' And I was like, 'Oh, damn, that's crazy. No, I didn't know.'"

That statement led to many social media users questioning why Megan would sign a contract without knowing the details of the deal, especially since the 25-year-old's brand is partially focused on being a college-educated artist. The Fever creator responded to the criticism on Twitter.

"It’s not that I literally didn’t read it it’s that I didn’t understand some of the verbiage at the time and now that I do I just wanted it corrected," tweeted Thee Stallion. Besides 1501, the entertainer born Megan Pete is also signed to the 300 Entertainment label. Plus, she has a management deal with Roc Nation.

