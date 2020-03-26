Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Critics Of Her Constant Twerking

"I love to throw my ass. I love to shake my ass."

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion has built a loyal social media following for her rap skills. She also has a lot of online fans because of her twerking ability. Her Instagram page is full of butt-bouncing clips with millions of views.

While Megan has plenty of people that support her twerk videos, there are critics that believe she spends too much time dancing on the internet. The Suga rapper addressed those detractor's disapproval in an interview with Genius.

“I don't know when it happened, that sometimes people get offended by twerking. But that sh*t is crazy. I love to throw my ass. I love to shake my ass. That's one of my favorite things to do. And I be seeing motherf*ckers be like, 'All you do is shake your ass,'" said Megan.

The self-described Hot Girl added, "I be like, 'Damn. Actually, I go to school and I rap and sometimes I be cooking. I'm a dog mom. I'm an awesome friend. [Twerking is] not all I be doing. It's just that maybe when you're logging in, you came to see me twerk. 'Cause you ain't see that freestyle I just dropped?' I can rap and twerk.”