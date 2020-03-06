AllHipHop
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Isaac Hayes III Telling Her To "Get Out" Of Hollywood

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Atlanta-based record producer suggested Los Angeles is changing the Houston-bred rapper.

(AllHipHop News) "[Megan Thee Stallion]. I am a big fan of your movement but since you moved to L.A. them last 2 records don’t hit like them first 2 records. Now you laid up in the bed with [G-Eazy]. Please #GetOut of Hollywood," tweeted Isaac Hayes III on February 3.

The son of legendary Soul singer Isaac Hayes offered that opinion after Megan's recent songs "Diamonds" and "B.I.T.C.H." did not have the same cultural impact as "Big Ole Freak" and "Hot Girl Summer." The 44-year-old Georgia resident was also referring to the viral footage of Meg cuddling with Bay Area rhymer G-Eazy. 

Megan was asked about Hayes III's Hollywood comments during an interview on The Breakfast Club. The 25-year-old Texan insisted that Los Angeles does not impact the quality of her music.

She also stated, "I don't know him and he don't know me. So he can't say none of that. I guess you just go off what you hear from another guy and you wanna run with that. But I don't know that man." 

Even though Megan Thee Stallion is in the middle of a legal dispute with Carl Crawford's 1501 Certified Entertainment independent label over contract negotiations, the Houston rapstress released Suga today (March 6). The 9-track EP features Kehlani and Gunna.

Feds Planning To Charge R. Kelly With Molesting Another Victim

The charges just keep piling up on R. Kelly, who appeared in court today to plead not guilty to a new charge claiming he molested a 14-year-old.

AllHipHop Staff

Pleasure P Arrested For Food Fight In Checkers Drive-Thru

Pleasure P got into an argument with a worker at Checkers and ended up in jail.

AllHipHop Staff

Ol' Dirty Bastard's Widow Thanks Fans For Support With New Tracks

Rhino kicks 2020 off with the release of Ol' Dirty Bastard's 'Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version' with brand new versions and re-masters of his biggest songs.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Guy Beaten By DaBaby In Miami Refuses To Cooperate; Charges Tossed

A key witness who claimed DaBaby beat him up decided not to cooperate with the cops, resulting in a huge win for the Charlotte rapper.

AllHipHop Staff

Chamillionaire Invests In Young Houston Woman's New Sauce Business

“I invested in Sienna Sauce because I back startups that have domain expertise, resiliency, and a roadmap that I believe could potentially lead to success.” - Chamillionaire

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Royce Da 5'9" Announces "The Allegory US Tour"

Find out where you can see the Midwesterner perform live.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

J. Prince Responds To Being Named In Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against 1501 Label

"Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self destruction."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Joe Budden Talks Azealia Banks Nearly Being A 'State Of The Culture' Co-Host

The outspoken emcee-turned-pundit breaks down the creation of his Revolt talk show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jhené Aiko Releases 'Chilombo' Album Featuring Nas, John Legend & More

Listen to the R&B singer-songwriter's latest body of work.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)