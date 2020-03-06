Megan Thee Stallion Responds To J. Prince Claiming Roc Nation Tried To Poach Her From 1501 Label

Was the Rap-A-Lot founder just looking for clout?

(AllHipHop News) Thanks to a judge, Megan "Thee Stallion" Pete was allowed to drop her new Suga EP today (March 6). The project's release comes days after she filed a lawsuit against her independent label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

This week has seen both Meg and 1501 CEO Carl Crawford go back-and-forth in public over the financial details of the rapper's record contract. Then Crawford's associate, J. Prince, came out to defend himself from accusations made in Pete's suit.

Prince wrote on Instagram, "After we do all the hard work together with artists, it’s a known fact that major record labels and established managers attempt to poach the fruits of our labor. One of the first things they do is criticize the deal that raised that artist from the dead."

The Rap-A-Lot Records founder was referring to Jay-Z's Roc Nation backing Meg's lawsuit. Roc Nation was announced as Megan Thee Stallion's new management back in September 2019, and she later stated that the company was instrumental in informing her about the terms of her contract with 1501.

Meg has now responded to J. Prince's allegation that Roc Nation was essentially trying to steal her away from Crawford. The "B.I.T.C.H." performer sat down with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1.

"I don't know nothing about that because I'm still with the same labels that I started with. All I did was get management," explained Megan. "My momma was my manager. My momma passed away. Who's gonna manage me now? Roc Nation stepped in and got all my stuff together, getting everything in order."

She continued, "Them people ain't did nothing to me wrong, they ain't did nothing to nobody. So it's not that they're trying to take anything from anybody. They don't give f*ck about that damn contract. They're not getting nothing from that, so I don't understand why that comes up. I feel like you want some clout or something by bringing that up because they don't have nothing to do with that."