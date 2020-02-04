AllHipHop
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Rumors She's In A Relationship With G-Eazy

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Houston-raised rapper throws a Fenty Beauty plug into her response.

(AllHipHop News) Both Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy were trending on Twitter for a large part of the day on Monday. The significant social media attention came after a video showed G-Eazy repeatedly kissing Megan on the cheek.

The "B.I.T.C.H." rapstress addressed all the noise about her intimate interaction with the Oakland-based entertainer. On Tuesday morning, Meg sent out a tweet to clear up the speculation about her current relationship status.

"Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out but I am not f*cking G Eazy," posted Megan. When a Twitter user asked "why was [G-Eazy] sucking the makeup off ur right cheek like that hottie," The Stallion replied, "He like fenty 🤷🏽‍♀️," referring to Rihanna's popular Fenty Beauty cosmetic brand.

Hot Girl Meg seems to be downplaying any possible romantic connection with G-Eazy. However, yesterday, the "No Limit" hitmaker posted an Instagram picture of Megan The Stallion with a caption that simply included, "💙💙💙💙."

