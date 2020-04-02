AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Rumors She Subliminally Dissed Cardi B

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Are fans instigating a fake beef between the two rap stars?

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are two of the top female rappers in the game right now, but they have yet to collaborate on a song together. Add in the fact that Megan worked with Cardi’s rival, Nicki Minaj, on the “Hot Girl Summer” single and many biased stans believe the two women are engaged in a rap cold war.

A lot of fuel was thrown on the rumors of an undercover feud between Meg and Cardi when a Twitter account posted alleged screenshots of the YouTube comment section from The Stallion’s 2Pac-inspired “B.I.T.C.H.” audio. It appeared as if Megan gave a thumbs up to some commenters’ negative remarks about Cardi.

Megan has now come out to throw water on the fire. She tweeted on Wednesday, “I did not like no damn stupid ass comment like this. I don’t even upload my own sh*t to my YouTube my label does. I DO NOT HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANYBODY. I don’t like drama I do not bring other females down stop trying to start fake beef.”

Megan-YouTube-Comments (1)

This is not the first time the Houston Hottie publicly stated that she does not have an issue with the “I Like It” hitmaker. Back in 2019, Megan expressed to E! News about the bad blood between Cardi and Nicki, “They're two different people, two different rappers. It's not even the same. I feel like we need to stop trying to compare them. I love both of them, so I would definitely like to collab with Cardi too."

For her part, Cardi B has also had positive things to say about Megan. The native New Yorker told T.I. on a 2019 episode of his ExpediTIously podcast, "Look at Megan Thee Stallion. She got that voice that sticks. Not only do she rap good - a lot of girls rap good - but she got that voice and she got that confidence that sticks.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Wins Early Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be back on the streets four months early because he is at a high risk of dying if he gets the coronavirus in prison.

GrouchyGreg

by

JuliaSenzs

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JuliaSenzs

Cardi B Throws “Tiger King” Joe Exotic To Lions Over N-Word Video

Belcalis no longer backs the controversial star of the popular Netflix program.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MattBane

H.E.R. Discusses Being Compared To Prince

Apparently, Gabby got co-signs from Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Sheila E.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

50 Cent & Jim Jones Trade Jabs On Social Media Over 6ix9ine & Nine Trey Bloods

The words "informant," "rats," and "hoe" were used on IG.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Chuck D And Flavor Flav Are Back Together In Public Enemy After A "Great Hoax"

Chuck D reveals in exclusive new interview that the Flavor Flave "break-up" was really a social experiment about the media.

ChuckCreekmur

by

MattBane

Drake, J Cole And The Weeknd Granted Dying 11-Year-Old's Wish

Drake, J Cole and The Weeknd did their part to help a terminally ill 11-year-old fulfill his dying wish.

AllHipHop Staff

by

fkbillz

Alicia Keys Blasts Sleazy Photographer Over Uncomfortable Photoshoot

Alicia Keys says a photoshoot with a sleazy photographer left her "spirit screaming" early in her career.

AllHipHop Staff

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Opens Up About Depression

T.I.'s daughter Deyjah revealed she has been struggling with depression and anxiety since she was 11-years-old.

AllHipHop Staff

Coronavirus Ruins Taraji P Henson's Wedding

Taraji P Henson isn't taking any chances with the coronavirus, so she's decided to cancel her upcoming wedding to Kelvin Hayden.

AllHipHop Staff