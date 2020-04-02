Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Rumors She Subliminally Dissed Cardi B

Are fans instigating a fake beef between the two rap stars?

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are two of the top female rappers in the game right now, but they have yet to collaborate on a song together. Add in the fact that Megan worked with Cardi’s rival, Nicki Minaj, on the “Hot Girl Summer” single and many biased stans believe the two women are engaged in a rap cold war.

A lot of fuel was thrown on the rumors of an undercover feud between Meg and Cardi when a Twitter account posted alleged screenshots of the YouTube comment section from The Stallion’s 2Pac-inspired “B.I.T.C.H.” audio. It appeared as if Megan gave a thumbs up to some commenters’ negative remarks about Cardi.

Megan has now come out to throw water on the fire. She tweeted on Wednesday, “I did not like no damn stupid ass comment like this. I don’t even upload my own sh*t to my YouTube my label does. I DO NOT HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANYBODY. I don’t like drama I do not bring other females down stop trying to start fake beef.”

This is not the first time the Houston Hottie publicly stated that she does not have an issue with the “I Like It” hitmaker. Back in 2019, Megan expressed to E! News about the bad blood between Cardi and Nicki, “They're two different people, two different rappers. It's not even the same. I feel like we need to stop trying to compare them. I love both of them, so I would definitely like to collab with Cardi too."

For her part, Cardi B has also had positive things to say about Megan. The native New Yorker told T.I. on a 2019 episode of his ExpediTIously podcast, "Look at Megan Thee Stallion. She got that voice that sticks. Not only do she rap good - a lot of girls rap good - but she got that voice and she got that confidence that sticks.”