Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
Check out the 300 Entertainment recording artist's reply to "judgmental" people.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion knows how to keep her name in the headlines. Hot Girl Meg was back in the blogs this weekend after posting a video of herself with Wiz Khalifa.

The Instagram post showed the Fever mixtape creator hugging Wiz in a moving vehicle. She captioned the clip, "Taylor gang meg 😛."

Social media users then began pointing out that Thee Stallion has been romantically attached to Moneybagg Yo and rumored to have been in a relationship with Trey Songz over the last several months. Some commenters even hit her with the Future-generated "she belongs to the streets" meme.

Megan apparently had a problem with people implying that she was an "industry hoe." The Houston-bred rap star tweeted, "Moving on is not 'belonging to the streets' y’all men and judgmental women gotta grow up lol."

HollaAchaGrlNotMe
HollaAchaGrlNotMe

ZUBU! Jus because it may seem like it, doesnt mean it's so and if it is i mean come on it aint like she hasnt already exclaimed it in her lyrics.

Bossman45
Bossman45

Megan hott now but don't hear in her songs were she can make consistent music,it's bout longevity in rap game not one hit wonders💪💪

Thompson 49
Thompson 49

I don't think you a hoe or belong to the street your life different from regular relationship.l think you an him trying to make each other jealous..but that's just my opinion.look at lit Kim,Carli b, foxy brown where they hoes? Hell no

Melissadhatbaby305
Melissadhatbaby305

Your so right 🤦🏾‍♀️ every nugga she do a song with she DO NOT have to fuck .... Damn I thought she was better than this

TWEEDYBIRDLOC1
TWEEDYBIRDLOC1

Keep up the great work. I love what you did for your Grandmother that showed me you come from good stock. May GOD continue to bless you Amen.

Taken
Taken

Player

$MKingpin
$MKingpin

Today's Society thought process is waaay beyond fucked up!!! As a man there's always been a double standard but when it comes to celebrities it's waay worse. She's no longer with Moneybagg Yo so now if she takes a picture with any dude she HAS to be fucking him based on NO truth just perception!!!

ZUBU
ZUBU

Well Batch what the Hell Do you call it when you seem to be playing musical chairs with industry dikks? Settle down with one dude or stay single in out of the headlines. I know it's a double standard but women can't do the same things that men do, and retain a classy reputation....IT'S CALLED THE HERO AND THE HOE SYNDROME! Guess which one you are baby girl...

