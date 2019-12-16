Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion knows how to keep her name in the headlines. Hot Girl Meg was back in the blogs this weekend after posting a video of herself with Wiz Khalifa.

The Instagram post showed the Fever mixtape creator hugging Wiz in a moving vehicle. She captioned the clip, "Taylor gang meg 😛."

Social media users then began pointing out that Thee Stallion has been romantically attached to Moneybagg Yo and rumored to have been in a relationship with Trey Songz over the last several months. Some commenters even hit her with the Future-generated "she belongs to the streets" meme.

Megan apparently had a problem with people implying that she was an "industry hoe." The Houston-bred rap star tweeted, "Moving on is not 'belonging to the streets' y’all men and judgmental women gotta grow up lol."