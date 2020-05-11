Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Suga' & Doja Cat's 'Hot Pink' Reach New Peaks On The Album Chart

Two of the music industry's leading newcomers are in an arms race for chart positioning.

(AllHipHop News) As the scramble for the #1 song on the Hot 100 between Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat comes down to the wire, both women reached new milestones on the Billboard 200. The two burgeoning entertainers have seen their latest projects rise up the rankings.

Megan’s Suga EP climbed three spots to #7 on this week's Billboard 200 chart (39,000 units). Her previous peak was #10 which was achieved with Suga in 2020 and the Fever mixtape in 2019.

Doja has a new career Billboard 200 zenith too. Her Hot Pink album broke into the Top 10 for the first time this week by jumping 10 spots to #9 (37,000 units). The rapper/singer's previous high was #17 back in March.

Both Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion's respective ascents on the Billboard 200 benefited from high-profile features on new versions of hit records. Doja's "Say So (Remix)" featuring Nicki Minaj and Megan's "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé dropped days apart and are projected to take the top two spots on the next Hot 100.