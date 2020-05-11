AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Suga' & Doja Cat's 'Hot Pink' Reach New Peaks On The Album Chart

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Two of the music industry's leading newcomers are in an arms race for chart positioning.

(AllHipHop News) As the scramble for the #1 song on the Hot 100 between Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat comes down to the wire, both women reached new milestones on the Billboard 200. The two burgeoning entertainers have seen their latest projects rise up the rankings.

Megan’s Suga EP climbed three spots to #7 on this week's Billboard 200 chart (39,000 units). Her previous peak was #10 which was achieved with Suga in 2020 and the Fever mixtape in 2019.

Doja has a new career Billboard 200 zenith too. Her Hot Pink album broke into the Top 10 for the first time this week by jumping 10 spots to #9 (37,000 units). The rapper/singer's previous high was #17 back in March.

Both Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion's respective ascents on the Billboard 200 benefited from high-profile features on new versions of hit records. Doja's "Say So (Remix)" featuring Nicki Minaj and Megan's "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé dropped days apart and are projected to take the top two spots on the next Hot 100.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Celebrate Their 'Verzuz' Battle Drawing Over 1 Billion Impressions

The Queens ruled over the internet this weekend.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Files Emergency Motion After Latest Prison Assault

Kodak Black's lawyer just filed a motion claiming the rapper has been unjustly sentenced to a maximum-security prison, which houses some of the most dangerous offenders in the world.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mrkate

Rapper Ice-T Leads All-Star Cast In New Movie “Equal Standard”

Ice-T, Treach and Fredro Starr are featured in anew film focusing on police brutality called "Equal Justice."

Maria Myraine

by

Baby B

Rich The Kid Hit With Lawsuit Over Unpaid Jewelry Bills

The self-described "Boss Man" is accused of owing over $200K.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake's 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' Debuts At No. 2 On The Billboard 200 Chart

A Country star edged out the OVO frontman.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Meek Mill Calls Out 6ix9ine Again: I Gotta Crush You For The Culture

The two East Coast-based rappers are not done sending social media shots at the other.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kisses Dog While Girls Twerk In New Video "GOOBA"

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back in the music business with the release of his brand new video "Gooba" today.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Horlax001

Taxstone Calls 6ix9ine Out For "Flipping"

Taxstone is calling out all snitches from prison and has some words for 6ix9ine.

Maria Myraine

by

illseed

Who Won? Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Face Off in “Verzuz” Battle on IG Live

Another one for the books! "Verzuz" put Jill Scott and Erykah Badu in the hot seat for the latest battle.

Maria Myraine

by

Runninjewelz

Iconic Soul Singer, Betty Wright, Dead at 66

While cause of death is unknown, one thing is for sure: Betty Wright's legend live on.

Maria Myraine