Megan Thee Stallion Scores Her First Top 10 Song On The Hot 100 Chart With “Savage”

Congratulations to the Houston Hottie. 🎊🍾🎉

(AllHipHop News) Texas’ newest rap star has one of the five most popular songs in America this week. Megan The Stallion’s “Savage” jumped 10 positions to land at #4 on the latest Hot 100.

Billboard acknowledged Megan’s rise was due, in part, to Beyoncé adding verses and ad-libs to the remix of “Savage.” The new version of the Suga EP track premiered on April 29, which only gave the remix two days of tracking for that particular week.

Megan wrote on Instagram:

I really want to cry right now like oh my god!!!! This is my first top 10 b*tch my first top 5!!!! Likeeeeee hottiessss we really doing this sh*t! We aint never give up we doing everything they said we wouldn’t!!!! I said jwhite give me a beat I can go off on and he did 😭 Thank you @beyonce! I’m just happy to be here man 😭 THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!

“Savage” was produced by Jermaine “J. White Did It” White (Cardi B's “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It”). The "Savage (Remix)" included writing credits for Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, J. White, Jay-Z, The-Dream, Pardison Fontaine, Brittany "Starrah" Hazzard, Derrick Milano, and Bobby Session.