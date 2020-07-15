AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Shot Multiple Times In Incident Tory Lanez Was Arrested

illseed

There is more to to the story of the alleged incident with Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times Sunday morning in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, July 12, and presently is recovering from her wounds. 

The rapper detailed the ordeal on Instagram. The alleged incident occurred the same weekend that Tory Lanez was arrested on gun charges. Police officers at the scene recovered a gun the rapper allegedly had in a vehicle. 

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she wrote. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night."

Megan Thee Stallion detailed her ordeal in an Instagram post uploaded today. The news confirms rumors AllHipHop obtained from source, an assertion that countered published reports that Megan suffered wounds from broken glass.

She also said, "I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Empire' Actor Bryshere "Yazz" Gray Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

The Goodyear Police Department releases a statement and a mugshot.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jada Pinkett Smith's Affair With August Alsina Sets A New Record

Jada's admission that she had an affair with the young bul set a record on Facebook!

AllHipHop Staff

Chance The Rapper Rejects Getting An "Endorsement" From Terry Crews

Twitter had a field day after Chano backed Kanye West being the next President of the United States.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Tekashi 6ix9ine Flees The Internet For His Safety

The rap star deactivated his Instagram account due to fears for his safety as he prepares to come off house arrest.

AllHipHop Staff

by

power_720

Talib Kweli To Present 'Cultural Currency' Album For Patreon Subscribers

The Javotti Media head is offering his followers a unique set of benefits via the content service.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DJ Khaled Finally Reveals The Title Of His New Album

The hit producer is going to drop an album full of anthems this Friday, starting with two new songs featuring none other than Drake.

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg & DMX To Face Off In 'Verzuz' Battle

"The battle of the dogs."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Meek Mill Shocks Fans With Sudden Weight Loss

The Philadelphia rap star has admitted he is having some serious health issues and is currently looking for a doctor to help him figure out what's going on.

AllHipHop Staff

Future & Drake's "Life Is Good" Named Top Digital Single In RIAA's 2020 Mid-Year Report

Albums by Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert earned Platinum plaques.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nick Cannon Demands "Wild 'N Out" From Viacom; Says Company Has Been Robbing Blacks For Years

Nick Cannon has labeled Viacom a racist company that has stolen billions from Black people.

AllHipHop Staff