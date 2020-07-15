Megan Thee Stallion Shot Multiple Times In Incident Tory Lanez Was Arrested

There is more to to the story of the alleged incident with Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times Sunday morning in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, July 12, and presently is recovering from her wounds.

The rapper detailed the ordeal on Instagram. The alleged incident occurred the same weekend that Tory Lanez was arrested on gun charges. Police officers at the scene recovered a gun the rapper allegedly had in a vehicle.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she wrote. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night."

Megan Thee Stallion detailed her ordeal in an Instagram post uploaded today. The news confirms rumors AllHipHop obtained from source, an assertion that countered published reports that Megan suffered wounds from broken glass.

She also said, "I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."