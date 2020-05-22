Megan Thee Stallion Shows LOTS Of Skin For Rihanna

Megan thee Stallion is delighting her entire fan base with a brand new ad campaign for Rihanna's sultry lingerie line.

The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker has become the latest sexy star to model the singer-turned-designer's Savage x Fenty underwear for a new summer advertising campaign, in which the MC poses in a yellow bra and panties set, as well as an all-black ensemble.

"Meg is the energy we were looking for," Rihanna told Harper's Bazaar of her new fashion collaborator. "She is a risk-taker with an attitude, character, and personality."

Megan, who is currently riding high on the success of her appropriately-titled single, Savage, also shared the shots on Instagram and captioned them, "Thee savage for savage."

The 25-year-old stunner joins the likes of Christina Milian, Tinashe, and Normani as spokesmodels for Rihanna's brand.