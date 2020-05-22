Megan Thee Stallion Shows LOTS Of Skin For Rihanna

AllHipHop
Megan thee Stallion is delighting her entire fan base with a brand new ad campaign for Rihanna's sultry lingerie line.

(AllHipHop News) Rap newcomer Megan Thee Stallion is showing off her curves as the new face and body of Rihanna's lingerie line.

The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker has become the latest sexy star to model the singer-turned-designer's Savage x Fenty underwear for a new summer advertising campaign, in which the MC poses in a yellow bra and panties set, as well as an all-black ensemble.

"Meg is the energy we were looking for," Rihanna told Harper's Bazaar of her new fashion collaborator. "She is a risk-taker with an attitude, character, and personality."

Megan, who is currently riding high on the success of her appropriately-titled single, Savage, also shared the shots on Instagram and captioned them, "Thee savage for savage."

The 25-year-old stunner joins the likes of Christina Milian, Tinashe, and Normani as spokesmodels for Rihanna's brand. 

