Megan Thee Stallion Struggling To Juggle Rap Career And College

AllHipHop Staff

The famous rapper is working hard to keep up with her rap career as she struggles to finish college.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion is struggling to keep up with her college studies as she juggles her work commitments as a new rap sensation.

The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker is in the midst of obtaining her degree in health administration at Texas Southern University, but finding the time to study while constantly on the road has proved to be tough.

"It's really hard," Megan admitted on U.S. show "Strahan, Sara, and Keke."

However, the 25-year-old knows she isn't the only working student to find herself in such a situation, and she is determined to make the extra effort to reach her graduation.

"School in general is hard," she shared. "I know my schedule is crazy because I'm on the road all the time and I'm rapping, but it's other women out there that are taking care of kids and working nine-to-five, graveyard shifts, so I know that a lot of people can relate to me.

"But when you're going to school and you're really dedicated and you really want it, you gon' figure out a way to make the time to do it."

Megan previously revealed she hopes to put her studies to good use and one day open her own assisted living facilities in her native Texas, and she is eager to hire her fellow classmates and others looking to break into the healthcare industry.

She said, "When you first graduate from college it's really hard to get a job because nobody wants to hire you because you don't have any experience, so I really want my facilities to be (staffed by) some of my classmates and other kids that are just graduating from college that need jobs. Like, this could be your first job."

