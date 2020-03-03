Megan Thee Stallion Sues 1501 Label Over Disputed Contract; Atlantic's Yung Berg Defends Deal

"This game ain't got no love for nobody."

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion (born Megan Pete) has reportedly turned her social media complaint against her label into a lawsuit. The "B.I.T.C.H." rapper is said to be suing 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO, Carl Crawford, for $1 million in damages.

TMZ reports:

[Megan's] pissed about the contract she signed with the label back when she was 20, and claims it's now blocking her from releasing new music because she wants to renegotiate. A district judge in Harris County Texas granted Megan a temporary restraining order which prevents her label from blocking the music she plans to drop on Friday.

According to the suit, 1501 receives 60% of Megan's recording income. Apparently, all the money from her touring and live performances is paid to the label. The Houston native also claims she only got a $10,000 advance when she signed her contract.

Plus, Megan accuses the company of being "purposefully and deceptively vague" when it comes to proper accounting of her earnings. Rap-a-Lot Records founder and Crawford supporter J. Prince is named in the suit, but he is not listed as a defendant.

Meanwhile, Atlantic Records executive Christian "Yung Berg" Ward told TMZ he supports both sides, but Berg suggested that Megan Thee Stallion's contractual situation is not out of the norm for the music business. Megan is also signed to 300 Entertainment which is distributed by Atlantic.

"There's no such thing as bad deals when you actually sign the paperwork yourself. You gotta be well educated. No matter how young you are, because this game ain't got no love for nobody," said Berg (aka Hitmaka).

The "Sexy Can I" performer added, "I think that she's gonna make it through, and they'll figure it out, they'll negotiate. They'll work out for the best."