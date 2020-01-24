Megan Thee Stallion Talks 2Pac Inspiring Her "B.I.T.C.H." Single

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion returned today with a new single titled "B.I.T.C.H." The track samples Bootsy Collin’s “I’d Rather Be With You" as well as Tupac Shakur's "Ratha Be Ya N*gga."

The leader of the Hotties spoke about the song with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio. While speaking with Lowe, Meg explained how 2Pac inspired her to create the "B.I.T.C.H." record.

"I had to respect the legends," said Thee Stallion. "I had just finished doing a show. I cannot remember what state I was in, but I had left my show and I was about to take a shower. I had hit my A & R and I'm like, 'I wanna remake "N.IG.G.A." by Tupac.'"

She added, "I wrote a little bit of it on the plane, and then I wrote the rest of it in my next hotel room in the next state. And boom, I literally just went to record it, in Vegas like the next week after that. And here we go."

Megan went on to talk about how she is currently working on her debut studio album. The 300 Entertainment recording artist confirmed she worked with Pharrell Williams. There will also be a Juicy J-produced song featuring SZA on the LP.