Megan Thee Stallion Talks Collaborating With Beyoncé For "Savage (Remix)"

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion's first entry on the Hot 100 - "Big Ole Freak" - landed on the Billboard chart in April 2019. A year later, the Houston Hot Girl has a record with global megastar Beyoncé.

The "Savage (Remix)" by Megan and Beyoncé touched down on April 29, 2020. The collaboration instantly became a top trending topic on Twitter and quickly rose to #1 on the US iTunes chart.

Apple Music host Ebro Darden spoke to Meg about her milestone moment with Queen Bey. Even though AllHipHop reported on April 16 that the remix was likely coming, The Stallion insisted no one knew about the blockbuster version of her Top 20 hit.

“Nobody knew I was working on the song, nobody knew we were working on the song. I didn’t tell my best friend. I didn’t tell nobody on my team. I didn’t tell anybody," said Megan.

There was a lot of speculation that Megan Thee Stallion being under Jay-Z's Roc Nation management played a role in Jay's wife jumping on the "Savage (Remix)." The 25-year-old rapper went on to talk about how Beyoncé ended up on the new version.

“I got a call one day and they were like, 'Yeah, Beyoncé’s gonna do a remix of "Savage."' I was like, ‘Shut the f*ck up... Shut up’. I didn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Okay, whatever,'" recalled Megan. "I got the studio in the house. So I went in there and recorded a new verse. Then maybe the next week I heard the song, and I was like, 'This is not Beyoncé!'"

The Suga EP creator added, "I talked to her after the song came out. She was just super supportive. Every time I see her she’s always like telling me, 'Keep going, keep going hard, You really got it. Just do you.'"

Megan Thee Stallion was a very vocal supporter of Beyoncé before she ever met her at a New Year’s Eve Party earlier this year. In several interviews, Meg mentioned that the 24-time Grammy winner was her top choice to work with on music.

"She’s somebody that really inspired me too, so just to know that Beyoncé even has heard any of my music or just has watched me as an artist come up doing what I’m doing and that she's rocking with me enough to even do a song with me, that’s really something that touched my heart because I looked up to Beyoncé since I was young," said Megan. "It just seemed like a dream but in the back of my head I just always knew that at some point in my life I have to do a song with Beyonce. I never would have that it would be now."