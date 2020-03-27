AllHipHop
Megan Thee Stallion Talks Having The Same Energy As Tupac Shakur

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Suga' creator decodes the lyrics to one of her latest singles.

(AllHipHop News) Back in January, Megan Thee Stallion released a record titled "B.I.T.C.H." which borrowed elements from Tupac Shakur's "Ratha Be Ya N*gga." That same month, the Houston-raised rapstress spoke about being motivated by Pac.

"I had just finished doing a show. I cannot remember what state I was in, but I had left my show and I was about to take a shower. I had hit my A&R and I'm like, 'I wanna remake "N.I.G.G.A." by Tupac,'" said Megan at that time.

In a new sit down Q&A with Genius, Megan once again brought up the late 2Pac. The video interview featured the 25-year-old Hip Hop star breaking down the lyrics to the "B.I.T.C.H." track off the Suga EP.

"What inspired the song is that I super love Tupac. 'N.I.G.G.A'. is like on my playlist. So, I'm just listening to it and I'm like, 'Hell nah, this would sound good if a girl really flipped it,'" explained Thee Stallion.

She continued. "I really like the way Tupac speaks. His cadence, his flow. He's just very dominant. He just gives big top energy and I just feel like I do the same. When he's talking, he just really be talking that sh*t that I like. I feel like when my Hotties [are] listening to me, that's how they feel."

The Genius "Verified" segment with Megan Thee Stallion became one of YouTube's Top 10 trending videos on Thursday and Friday. "B.I.T.C.H." debuted at #31 on the Hot 100 in February before falling to #79 in its sixth week on the Billboard chart.

