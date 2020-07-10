Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Crunchyroll To Launch Anime-Inspired Streetwear Collection

Check out the pieces featured in the Hot Girl's exclusive line.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion is not shy about professing her love for anime. The "Savage" hitmaker has now collaborated with Crunchyroll to design and create a special apparel collection inspired by the animation genre.

Crunchyroll is an American streaming service that focuses on presenting Japanese style content like anime, manga, and dorama. During an interview with the company in April, Meg jokingly described herself as "half anime character, half rapper."

Meg's Crunchyroll Loves collection contains six exclusively designed pieces. Two t-shirts, two hoodies, one long-sleeve shirt, and one tote bag are available for pre-order only at the online Crunchyroll store through July 20.

Besides working with the WarnerMedia subsidiary to release a streetwear line, Megan Thee Stallion is still concentrating on her music career. The self-described Houston Hottie recently dropped the Eazy E-sampled "Girls in the Hood" single which debuted at #28 on the Hot 100 chart.