AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Crunchyroll To Launch Anime-Inspired Streetwear Collection

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Check out the pieces featured in the Hot Girl's exclusive line.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion is not shy about professing her love for anime. The "Savage" hitmaker has now collaborated with Crunchyroll to design and create a special apparel collection inspired by the animation genre.

Crunchyroll is an American streaming service that focuses on presenting Japanese style content like anime, manga, and dorama. During an interview with the company in April, Meg jokingly described herself as "half anime character, half rapper."

Meg's Crunchyroll Loves collection contains six exclusively designed pieces. Two t-shirts, two hoodies, one long-sleeve shirt, and one tote bag are available for pre-order only at the online Crunchyroll store through July 20.

Besides working with the WarnerMedia subsidiary to release a streetwear line, Megan Thee Stallion is still concentrating on her music career. The self-described Houston Hottie recently dropped the Eazy E-sampled "Girls in the Hood" single which debuted at #28 on the Hot 100 chart.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. & 50 Cent Accuse Each Other Of Being A Snitch

Tip is still calling out the "bully" to accept a hits-for-hits faceoff.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

Streams For Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, N.W.A & Killer Mike Songs Skyrocket After George Floyd's Death

Sam Cooke's signature song from 1964 also became a favorite as #BlackLivesMatter protesters took to the streets across the globe.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Lands Atop The 2020 Mid-Year Albums Chart

Hip Hop and R&B dominated the first half of the year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Eminem Blasts Drew Brees On Kid Cudi's "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady"

The 'Music to Be Murdered By' creator also raps about George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kid Cudi's Daughter Announces Her Dad Has A Collaboration With Eminem

Watch Princess Vada enthusiastically support her father's forthcoming track.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Three Adults, 2 Kids Arrested In Connection To Pop Smoke's Murder

Five suspects - including two kids - have been arrested for killing Pop Smoke.

AllHipHop Staff

Foogiano Associate Charged For July 4th Double Murder; Rapper Not Cooperating

The police are still questioning witnesses and suspects in Greenville, South Carolina where a double shooting erupted during a July 4th concert featuring Gucci Mane's latest artist, Foogiano.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tra_mo

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Chocolat3charmz

Family Members Are Reportedly Concerned Kanye West Is Dealing With A Bipolar Episode

The last week has seen Ye express a lot of his eccentric views about politics and more.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Big Sean's Ex & Glee Actor Naya Rivera Presumed Dead

Naya Rivera is presumed dead after her 4-year old son was found on a boat alone.

illseed