Megan Thee Stallion Teases Collaboration With Pharrell Williams

Yohance Kyles
by

Are you ready to hear what Hot Girl Meg and Skateboard P are cooking up?

(AllHipHop News) After her breakout year in 2019, there is a lot of anticipation for Megan Thee Stallion's debut studio album. The Houston Hottie (aka Tina Snow) possibly gave a brief teaser of what to expect on the forthcoming project.

Megan posted an Instagram video of herself in the studio with production mastermind Pharrell Williams. She wrote in the caption, "Cooking up with the mf legend [himself] 🔥🔥🔥 @pharrell We been going in for 3 days straight he calling me meg thee machine! #SUGA."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7W1KEEF1bx

Hot Girl Meg recently revealed that a track for the LP, tentatively titled Suga, will land in the near future. On January 14, she tweeted, "The intro officially coming next Friday." 

The 300 Entertainment recording artist dropped Fever in 2019. Megan Thee Stallion's commercial mixtape peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart. It featured DaBaby on "Cash Sh*t" and Juicy J on "Simon Says." Her Birds of Prey soundtrack single "Diamonds" with Pop/R&B singer Normani hit DSPs last week.

https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1217202049844240385https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1MxCSRWgI0
