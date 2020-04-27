Megan Thee Stallion To Release Jean Line With Fashion Nova

Meg is planning to work with the online fashion store to create jeans for tall girls like her.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion is linking up popular clothing brand Fashion Nova for an exclusive clothing line in the near future.

According to Click2Houston, the rap hottie is partnering with Fashion Nova to release a line of jeans, specifically for fellow tall girls who have trouble finding jeans that are long enough.

The rapper who stands at 5'10, has been vocal about her height throughout her career, hence the meaning behind her stage name.

Megan posted a photo on Instagram last week wearing Fashion Nova jeans and a fan asked the rapper in the comments what size jeans she wears “some times I wear an 11 and their jeans always fit my butt perfectly but it’s really a gamble with the length lol,” she wrote.

“When the world goes back to normal I’m working with them to make longer jeans for us tall girls,” she concluded with a heart emoji.

Several fans wrote back to the comment in the Instagram post in excitement about the news."Ily Meg!! Us tall gals appreciate you," one fan wrote.

Fans should stay tuned for more details about the Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova collab once the pandemic subsides.