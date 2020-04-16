AllHipHop
Megan Thee Stallion Wins A Legal Victory Against Carl Crawford's 1501 Label

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A Texas judge sides with the Roc Nation-backed rapstress.

(AllHipHop News) At the moment, Megan Pete's legal battle against her initial record label is headed to a courtroom. The recording artist, better known as Megan Thee Stallion, won a legal victory against Carl Crawford's 1501 Entertainment this week.

According to reports, Texas Harris County Judge Robert Schaeffer denied 1501's motion for the case to be determined by a single arbitrator even though Crawford argued that his contract with Megan specified that any disputes should be handled in arbitration. The judge also refused Crawford's request to stay the proceedings.

With arbitration and postponement denied, the legal battle can move on to court. Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Richard Busch, told Billboard, "We are obviously very happy with the court's decision and look forward to litigating this case."

The legal fight over Megan's current record contract with 1501 Entertainment came to light when the Houston rapper revealed her problems with the label on social media. She was eventually granted a temporary restraining order against the company which allowed her to release the Suga EP on March 6.

