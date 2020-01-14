AllHipHop
Login

Method Man Lands Role In 50 Cent's "Power" Spinoff With Mary J. Blige

AllHipHop Staff
by

Method Man will have a big role in 50 Cent's new "Power" spin off heading to Starz.

(AllHipHop News) Wu-Tang Clan rap star Method Man will join Mary J. Blige as part of the cast of a new spinoff of his hit series "Power."

According to The Wrap, Meth is slated to star opposite of Mary in 50's upcoming series "Power Book II: Ghost."

Method Man will play a slick attorney named Davis MacLean who Starz described as "brilliant, ethically challenged" with a few secrets of his own.

But the lawyer is soon drawn to the wrong side of the law, as he descends into a world of drugs and murder.

In July, executive producers 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp announced the new series at an event hosted by the Television Critics Association.

Method Man is no stranger to acting on television or movies. He's had high-profile roles on series like "The Wire," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Blue Bloods," "The Last O.G." HBO's series "The Deuce" and others. 

Cardi B Expresses Interest In Running For Congress
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneAs ridiculous as it sounds, Given the trifling lunatics already there she may not be bad..can’t get much worse..
EXCLUSIVE: El Chapo's Lawyer Gives Up On Tekashi69 Ex-Manager's Appeal
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Nemesis Lawyer Christopher Brown Asks Court For Ownership Of Disputed Film
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine, DUI
illseed
illseed
8
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinWhen Trick gets clean someone needs to have him look in the mirror so he can go kick his barber's ass!
Cashout Ace Family Goes Into Hiding After Rapper Is Shot In The Head
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
10
Last Reply· by
Sircripalot
Sircripalotwtf you talking bout he's throwing up gang signs through the whole video
Lakeith Stanfield Talks Wanting To Create His Own Joker Movie
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXI would rather South Park make their version of Mexican Joker...
50 Cent's "Third Son" Sues Department Of Education Over Ruthless Bullying
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeI reserve my comments.. …
Stormzy Makes His American Television Debut On 'The Tonight Show'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeGood one.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/roddy-ricchs-pregnant-girlfriend-drops-domestic-abuse-charges.html
Trick Daddy Responds To Memes Making Fun Of His Viral Mugshot
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeThe internet now make fun of every situation.. they did of a potential world war.. I'm not surprised.. …
Christian Teen Says God Has Plan For YG After Embarrassing Feud Over President Trump
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
Beskeezi
BeskeeziLaughing my ass off their is no way a Christian is at an Y.G. concert period so take your fake ass prayers with you and…