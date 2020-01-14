Method Man Lands Role In 50 Cent's "Power" Spinoff With Mary J. Blige

(AllHipHop News) Wu-Tang Clan rap star Method Man will join Mary J. Blige as part of the cast of a new spinoff of his hit series "Power."

According to The Wrap, Meth is slated to star opposite of Mary in 50's upcoming series "Power Book II: Ghost."

Method Man will play a slick attorney named Davis MacLean who Starz described as "brilliant, ethically challenged" with a few secrets of his own.

But the lawyer is soon drawn to the wrong side of the law, as he descends into a world of drugs and murder.

In July, executive producers 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp announced the new series at an event hosted by the Television Critics Association.

Method Man is no stranger to acting on television or movies. He's had high-profile roles on series like "The Wire," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Blue Bloods," "The Last O.G." HBO's series "The Deuce" and others.