Method Man & Redman and Young M.A. To Headline The 5th Annual National Cannabis Festival

(AllHipHop News) The 5th annual National Cannabis Festival will take place this year in Washington, DC and the event will feature some well know potheads.

Legendary duo Method Man and Redman are headliners of the annual event this year.

Rapper Young M.A, as well as The Archives, Antibalas and the Backyard Band, round out the talent this year.

According to Caroline Phillips, founder National Cannabis Festival, 4/20 will be celebrated throughout April with events around D.C. leading to the festival.

The festival consists of an educational pavilion, music concerts, and vendor fair.

The four educational components of the festival are cannabis policy and culture, regenerative agriculture, cannabis cultivation, health and wellness, hemp and CBD.

Attendees can discuss the medicinal benefits of cannabis, go for free yoga sessions, and speak with dispensary owners and medical professionals.

The 5th National Cannabis Festival will take place in Washington DC, at RFK Festival Grounds in Lot 6/7 of RKF Stadium starting on which kicks off on April 18th.

Tickets to the National Cannabis Festival start at $45.