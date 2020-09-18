Metro Boomin Retweets Petition Calling For 21 Savage To Drop 'Savage Mode 2'

Do you want to see the Boominati Worldwide founder and the Slaughter Gang leader back together for another run?

(AllHipHop News) While day-one fans likely look to The Slaughter Tape or Slaughter King as their introduction to 21 Savage, it was 2016's Savage Mode EP that made him a star-on-the-rise. 21 and Metro Boomin's first collaborative effort earned both men multiple Platinum plaques.

The rapper born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph went on to release the studio LPs Issa Album and I Am > I Was to commerical and critical success. He even won Best Rap Song for "A Lot" featuring J. Cole at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in January.

Even though the general public embraced 21 Savage's full-length albums, there are still plenty of people that want him to drop another Savage Mode. There have been hints of a Savage Mode 2 for over a year, but the project has yet to materialize.

One fan was "tired of 21 & Metro cappin" about a Savage Mode sequel, so "Cora G" set up a Change.org petition calling for the duo to drop the project as soon as possible. As of press time, more than 25,600 individuals have signed the online appeal.

It appears Metro Boomin is also backing the demand for another collaborative effort to be released ASAP. Popular social media dancer SheLovesMeechie called on his Twitter followers to sign the Savage Mode 2 petition, and Metro retweeted Meechie's post. However, 21 Savage has yet to publicly comment on the petition.

“Savage Mode 2 on the way. You know I gotta perfect my sh*t. This sh*t takes time. I be putting a lot of hard work into my sh*t. I ain't finna just drop anything. My sh*t gotta be hard," said 21 during an Instagram Live broadcast in May. "So it's gonna take me a little longer. We working. I got a lot of other sh*t going on in my life too that I gotta balance and make all this sh*t work. But I promise you, I'm working. It's finna drop. I promise it's on the way.”

The original Savage Mode hosted the breakout hits "No Heart" and "X" with Future. Besides Metro Boomin, fellow producers Southside, Cubeatz, Sonny Digital, Zaytoven, and G Koop provided beats for the EP too. Savage Mode is currently certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.