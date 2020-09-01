AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Michael B. Jordan Issues A Statement About The Passing Of Chadwick Boseman

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"I wish we had more time."

(AllHipHop News) One of the most iconic moments in cinema history took place during the final scenes of Black Panther. With his last breaths, Killmonger told T'Challa, "Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from the ships because they knew death was better than bondage."

That exchange helped immortalize the two characters for multiple generations of moviegoers. Chadwick Boseman starred as King T'Challa/Black Panther, and Michael B. Jordan played T'Challa's villainous cousin Killmonger. As a result, audiences will always link the two actors together.

When it was revealed that Boseman, 43, died on August 28 from colon cancer, Black Panther fans expressed condolences to the actor's family. In addition, people sent positive thoughts to other individuals associated with the record-breaking Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. 

Many of the cast and crew of Black Panther also publicly addressed Boseman's passing. On Monday night, Jordan shared his thoughts about the loss of his colleague and friend. The 33-year-old New Jersey native wrote on Instagram:

I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything.

I wish we had more time.

One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.

I wish we had more time.

Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.

I wish we had more time.

I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Says Jam Master Jay's Alleged Murderer Is Too Violent To Be Released

A judge just ruled that one of the two men accused of killing Jam Master Jay is just too dangerous to be on the street.

GrouchyGreg

Lauren London Celebrates The Birthday Of Her & Nipsey Hussle's Son Kross

The 'ATL' actress shows love to her "Little Prince."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch Brandy Vs Monica 'Verzuz' Battle

The ladies set a new all-time viewership record for the series.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cambridge Hopes To "Decolonize" Curriculum With Kanye West To Combat Structural Racism

Kanye West's lyrics could revolutionize Cambridge's curriculum after 8 centuries.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Read "Black Panther" Star Danai Gurira's Touching Tribute Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman's "Black Panther" co-star Danai Gurira wrote a lengthy tribute in honor of the late actor.

AllHipHop Staff

Director Ryan Coogler "Broken" Over Chadwick Boseman's Death

Ryan Coogler explained the many impacts Chadwick Boseman had on his life, as well as his films.

AllHipHop Staff

LeBron James's Son Bronny James Joins FaZe Clan Esports Organization

"FaZe Bronny" is now in the same company as Offset and Ben Simmons.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

parkers789

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rome9193

NLE Choppa Launches His Own Jewelry Business

The Memphis rapper hopes to tap into his huge fanbase with his latest business venture.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Watch 2020 VMA Performances By DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow & Black Eyed Peas

Tyga, Nicky Jam and the Jabbawockeez also show up during the ceremony.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Honor