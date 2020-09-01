Michael B. Jordan Issues A Statement About The Passing Of Chadwick Boseman

"I wish we had more time."

(AllHipHop News) One of the most iconic moments in cinema history took place during the final scenes of Black Panther. With his last breaths, Killmonger told T'Challa, "Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from the ships because they knew death was better than bondage."

That exchange helped immortalize the two characters for multiple generations of moviegoers. Chadwick Boseman starred as King T'Challa/Black Panther, and Michael B. Jordan played T'Challa's villainous cousin Killmonger. As a result, audiences will always link the two actors together.

When it was revealed that Boseman, 43, died on August 28 from colon cancer, Black Panther fans expressed condolences to the actor's family. In addition, people sent positive thoughts to other individuals associated with the record-breaking Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Many of the cast and crew of Black Panther also publicly addressed Boseman's passing. On Monday night, Jordan shared his thoughts about the loss of his colleague and friend. The 33-year-old New Jersey native wrote on Instagram: