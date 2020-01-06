AllHipHop
Login

Michael Jackson Accusers Get Another Chance To Sue Over Sexual Abuse

AllHipHop Staff
by

Two men who are infamous for making shocking claims against Michael Jackson have another chance to sue the late pop singer.

(AllHipHop News) The two men who accused Michael Jackson of molesting them as kids in the stirring 2019 documentary "Leaving Neverland" have been given permission to sue for sexual abuse.

A trial judge threw out James Safechuck and Wade Robson’s cases, ruling they waited too long to file, but a new law has helped them overturn that decision via an appeal.

Under the old legislation, the statute of limitations required the accusers to file before they turned 26, but both were in their 30s.

The new law, which took effect on January 1st, now allows sexual abuse victims to sue until they’re 40.

Now, Safechuck and Robson can take on MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, but not the Jackson estate administrators.

According to, Safechuck, Michael Jackson abused him hundreds of times when he was a child, kissing his genitals, and forcing him to suck Jackson’s nipples as the singer masturbated and anally penetrated Safechuck with his finger.

Robson claims he was forced to fondle and kiss the late King of Pop while giving and receiving oral sex.

He also alleges Jackson attempted to anally penetrate him.

Comments
Nigerian Presidency Welcomes Cardi B's Move To Nigeria
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Comment
Listeners Trash Antonio Brown's New Single "Whole Lotta Money"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDHow does this sound any different than anything out here now? If y'all think this wack hope you feel the same about…
DaBaby Facing Organized Crime Charges
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
Akios
AkiosAlso check this https://tellymag.com
Cardi B Planning Move To Africa As U.S. War With Iran Looms Over Assassination
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
16
Last Reply· by
Taadaa
TaadaaI see why you don't like Trump you talk worse than he do
French Montana Claims 50 Cent Had Freaky Sex & Tries To Ruin "Power" Ending
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
JaiTRebel
JaiTRebelA beautiful woman tossed 50's salad...Montana.must be boring in bed to call it weird. What a poser!
R. Kelly's Younger Brother Reveals The Conspiracy To Beat Child Porn Charges
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
ThaWickedNigga
ThaWickedNiggaHaha, Damon Dash jus hate'n cause he jealous that my Nigga Kellz got that cunt and used it first.
DaBaby Vows To Open Krispy Kreme Donut Shop After Arrest
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Adrien Broner Blames Instagram For Lusting After 16-Year-Old Rapper Bhad Bhabie
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
1
Last Reply· by
Shar58
Shar58No no no this little girl everybody knows she look like kid
Children Battling Cancer Dance To Diddy's Song & Ask Him To Join
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDNice
R. Kelly Sex Victim Wants Singer Jailed Forever
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
Tha Truth 2
Tha Truth 2Well @thewickednigga he shoulda had your daughter or one of your family members to see how you would have felt