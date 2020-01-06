Michael Jackson Accusers Get Another Chance To Sue Over Sexual Abuse

(AllHipHop News) The two men who accused Michael Jackson of molesting them as kids in the stirring 2019 documentary "Leaving Neverland" have been given permission to sue for sexual abuse.

A trial judge threw out James Safechuck and Wade Robson’s cases, ruling they waited too long to file, but a new law has helped them overturn that decision via an appeal.

Under the old legislation, the statute of limitations required the accusers to file before they turned 26, but both were in their 30s.

The new law, which took effect on January 1st, now allows sexual abuse victims to sue until they’re 40.

Now, Safechuck and Robson can take on MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, but not the Jackson estate administrators.

According to, Safechuck, Michael Jackson abused him hundreds of times when he was a child, kissing his genitals, and forcing him to suck Jackson’s nipples as the singer masturbated and anally penetrated Safechuck with his finger.

Robson claims he was forced to fondle and kiss the late King of Pop while giving and receiving oral sex.

He also alleges Jackson attempted to anally penetrate him.