Michael Jackson's Famous White Glove Sells For A Fortune

Michael Jackson's famed white glove has sold for a huge amount of money at an auction.

(AllHipHop News) The iconic white, crystal-studded glove worn by Michael Jackson sold for over $100,000 at auction.

Fans of the King of Pop, who died aged 50 in 2009, went wild for the piece of music history, which brought in around $104,614 at an auction in Texas.

Jackson wore the mitt many times on stage and in videos while he performed his classic songs, including "Billie Jean," and it became a costume hallmark during his celebrated global concert tours.

"I felt one glove was cool," he said of the accessory. "Wearing two seemed so ordinary."

The new owner, who remains unnamed, also received a letter of authenticity, showing the piece was donated to UNICEF in 1998, along with an envelope from MJJ Productions, Inc - the company founded by "Bad" star Jackson.