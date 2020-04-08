AllHipHop
Michael Jackson's Famous White Glove Sells For A Fortune

AllHipHop Staff

Michael Jackson's famed white glove has sold for a huge amount of money at an auction.

(AllHipHop News) The iconic white, crystal-studded glove worn by Michael Jackson sold for over $100,000 at auction.

Fans of the King of Pop, who died aged 50 in 2009, went wild for the piece of music history, which brought in around $104,614 at an auction in Texas.

Jackson wore the mitt many times on stage and in videos while he performed his classic songs, including "Billie Jean," and it became a costume hallmark during his celebrated global concert tours.

"I felt one glove was cool," he said of the accessory. "Wearing two seemed so ordinary."

The new owner, who remains unnamed, also received a letter of authenticity, showing the piece was donated to UNICEF in 1998, along with an envelope from MJJ Productions, Inc - the company founded by "Bad" star Jackson.

Cardi B Explains Dramatic Weight Loss After Hospitalization

Cardi B revealed she lost a bunch of weight, while once again denying she had the coronavirus when she was hospitalized last weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Shoreline Mafia, Fans Mourn The Murder Of Mac P Dawg

The only information fans have received about the death of Los Angeles rapper, Mac P Dog has come from the founder of his label and his friends.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Whodey1983

Post Malone Accused Of Stealing His Big Hit "Circles"

Post Malone is fighting to protect his reputation, by denying he stole his big hit song "Circles."

AllHipHop Staff

Hitman Holla And Tsu Surf Go Head-To Head In Haymaker Contest

Each battler selects their favorite bars, schemes, haymakers, moments or punches from their most prized-competitions throughout their career. Then they match them up against a worthy opponent.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Police Investigating Death Of Grime Rapper Black The Ripper

A variety of grime stars paid tribute to black the Ripper, as police work to figure out how he died on a small Caribbean island.

AllHipHop Staff

Joel Osteen Taps Kanye West, Mariah Carey & Tyler Perry For Virtual Easter Service

The Houston-based preacher is offering a special holiday presentation for his congregants.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

JDD

Naughty By Nature Teams With Rita Wilson To Raise Money Money For Artists

The veteran rap crew has teamed up with actress Rita Wilson to raise money after she busted out a version of the group's classic "Hip Hop Hooray."

AllHipHop Staff

The Stephon Marbury Documentary ‘A Kid From Coney Island’ Arrives On Digital Platforms

Basketball superstar Kevin Durant is credited as an executive producer for the film.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Wayne Names His Favorite Current NBA Players & Favorite Current Rappers

Find out which ballers and rhymers are at the top of Tunechi's list.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Future Shares His Thoughts On Rapping About Drug Use & Juice WRLD's Death

Is the "Mask Off" rhymer responsible for influencing others to drink lean and pop pills?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)