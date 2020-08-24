Michael Jackson Wanted To Be "King" Of Young White Fans

Michael Jackson wanted to end racism by becoming the biggest singer in the world.

(AllHipHop News) Michael Jackson took aim at The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Bruce Springsteen in a rant about racial equality, according to unearthed notes written by the late singer.

The notes are believed to have been from 1987, and were reportedly "passed to a friend" when police were searching the singer's Neverland ranch after he was accused of child abuse in 2003.

Now their contents have been shared, with the King of Pop using the notes to vent about racism in the music business - using some of the biggest white stars of the time to make his point.

Writing that he would show Springsteen "who's boss" and prove that "Elvis is NOT King", Jackson continued of The Beatles: "Yes these guys were good, but they weren’t better singers or dancers than the blacks."

"I am not prejudice, it’s just time for the first Black King now," he added.

Insisting he wanted to "end prejudice" in the music industry, Jackson wrote: "My goal is to become so ‘Big’, so powerful. To become such a hero, to end prejudice.

"To make these little white kids love me by selling over 200,000,000 albums. Make them look up to me. I will change the world.”

In another note, attached to a newspaper clipping from June 1987 about a Ku Klux Klan march in South Carolina, Jackson commented: "I want what’s fair. I want all races to love as one."