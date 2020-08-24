AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Michael Jackson Wanted To Be "King" Of Young White Fans

AllHipHop Staff

Michael Jackson wanted to end racism by becoming the biggest singer in the world.

(AllHipHop News) Michael Jackson took aim at The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Bruce Springsteen in a rant about racial equality, according to unearthed notes written by the late singer.

The notes are believed to have been from 1987, and were reportedly "passed to a friend" when police were searching the singer's Neverland ranch after he was accused of child abuse in 2003.

Now their contents have been shared, with the King of Pop using the notes to vent about racism in the music business - using some of the biggest white stars of the time to make his point.

Writing that he would show Springsteen "who's boss" and prove that "Elvis is NOT King", Jackson continued of The Beatles: "Yes these guys were good, but they weren’t better singers or dancers than the blacks."

"I am not prejudice, it’s just time for the first Black King now," he added.

Insisting he wanted to "end prejudice" in the music industry, Jackson wrote: "My goal is to become so ‘Big’, so powerful. To become such a hero, to end prejudice.

"To make these little white kids love me by selling over 200,000,000 albums. Make them look up to me. I will change the world.”

In another note, attached to a newspaper clipping from June 1987 about a Ku Klux Klan march in South Carolina, Jackson commented: "I want what’s fair. I want all races to love as one."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hot 97 fires Paddy Duke After 26 Years For His Role In Yusef Hawkins' Murder

On the eve of the 31st anniversary of Yusef Hawkins murder...Hot 97 fires an employee that was involved in the murder of the 16-year old Brooklyn teen.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Tronell

Drake Gives Huge Boost To GoFundMe For Superstar Battle Rapper Nu Jerzey Twork

Canadian rapper and avid battle rap fan and investor, Drake, has dropped an undisclosed amount on New Jersey rapper's GoFundMe, weeks after he survived an accident that almost cost him his life.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ariezblog

Brandy & Monica To Take Part In 'Verzuz' Battle

"The Boy Is Mine" collaborators will face off live from Atlanta.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Master P. Backtracks After Labeling C-Murder "Ungrateful" In Post Tagging Monica

Master P and C-Murder's relationship seems to be strained as the younger Miller attempts to get out of a life sentence in prison.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Jon Kicks Off National S.K.A.M Artist Day" On Twitch With 24-Hour Virtual Sets

The 24-hour party is streaming on Twitch with 24 DJ's Across five countries and multiple continents!

AllHipHop Staff

Dave East Hints At Making A Collaborative Project With Mary J. Blige

The 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' star also speaks on working with the late Pop Smoke.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Becomes Longest-Charting Album By A Female Rapper

The Bardi Gang leader adds another record to her musical résumé.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Live Virtual Concert

This will be the Houston Hottie's first performance since the shooting incident in July.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lauryn Hill Performs For Louis Vuitton Men’s SS21 Shanghai Show

LV's traveling presentation is expected to hit Tokyo in September.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)