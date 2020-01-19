AllHipHop
Michelle Obama Relies On Hip-Hop For Her Workouts

AllHipHop Staff
by

The former first lady of the United States just revealed a Spotify playlist featuring her favorite workout songs, and Hip-Hop dominates the list.

(AllHipHop News) Michelle Obama is a serious fan of hip-hop when she is working out.

The former First Lady recently shared her workout playlist on Instagram, and it's filled with some of the best-known rappers.

Michelle Obama relies on artists like Childish Gambino, Lizzo, Cardi B, Jay-Z, 2 Chainz, and even the late Big Pun to help her break a sweat and stay motivated.

Michelle opted for a less aggressive soundtrack for cooling down as she exercises, with songs from Meek Mill, Frank ocean and Tiana Major9, with EARTHGANG.

"It's about that time when New Year's goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to," Michelle Obama explained. "To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to 2020 #WorkoutPlaylist with all of you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts."

Check out Michelle Obama's full workout playlist below.

“A God Like You” - Kirk Franklin

“V.3005” - Childish Gambino

“Soulmate” - Lizzo

“My Money, My Baby” - Burna Boy

“Tints” - Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar

“Clique” - Kanye West, JAY-Z, Big Sean

“Come Down” - Anderson .Paak

“Drogba (Joanna)” - Afro B

“Feelin’ So Good - Remix” - Jennifer Lopez, Big Pun, Fat Joe

“Press” - Cardi B

“APES**T” - The Carters

“Chuck Baby” - Chuck Brown

“Hussle & Motivate” - Nipsey Hussle

“Rule The World” - 2 Chainz, Ariana Grande

“Feels Good” - Tony! Toni! Toné!

“Perm” - Bruno Mars

“One Kiss” - Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa

“Finesse - Remix” - Bruno Mars, Cardi B

“Before I Let Go” - Beyoncé

“Tambourine” - Eve

“Toast” - Koffee

“Slide” - Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos

“Cross Me” - Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock

“Turnin’ Me Up” - BJ The Chicago Kid

“South of the Border” - Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, Cardi B

“I'M DOPE” - Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt

Cool Down tracks

“24/7” - Meek Mill, Ella Mai

“Automatic” - The Bonfyre

“Show Me Love” - Alicia Keys, Miguel

“I Want You Around”- Snoh Aalegra

“Honesty” - Pink Sweat$

“Lay Me Down” - Sam Smith

“Blessed” - Daniel Caesar

“Godspeed” - Frank Ocean

“Collide” - Tiana Major9, EARTHGANG

Comments
