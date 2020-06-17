AllHipHop
Michelle Obama To Co-Host 2020 Roots Picnic Virtual Experience

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

H.E.R., Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, SZA, and other stars are part of the performance lineup.

(AllHipHop News) As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th annual Roots Picnic will be an online show this year. The legendary Philadelphia-based Hip Hop band The Roots are presenting the extravaganza on YouTube.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was announced as an official co-host for the 2020 Roots Picnic. Obama's When We All Vote non-profit, nonpartisan voter registration organization is involved with the festival as well.

"The show MUST go on! Excited to partner with FLOTUS @michelleobama and her @whenweallvote organization to raise awareness. JOIN US June 27 on our YouTube page and be sure to subscribe now for updates!" reads a statement on The Roots' Instagram page.

Obama's verified Twitter account confirmed she will be joining Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and the rest of The Roots later this month. She tweeted, "Couldn’t be more excited that @whenweallvote is teaming up to co-host @TheRoots Picnic on June 27! Join us and get registered to vote: http://weall.vote/rootspicnic."

Besides Michelle Obama, other people schedule to make an appearance at this year's Roots Picnic include Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, Tom Hanks, Chris Paul, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Deon Cole, Coach K, and more.

H.E.R., Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, SZA, Kirk Franklin, Snoh Aalegra, D-Nice, Polo G, G Herbo, Musiq Soulchild, and EarthGang are set to perform. The 13th Annual Roots Picnic virtual experience is scheduled for Saturday, June 27 at  6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

