Migos Agree To Pay $30,000 In Fyre Festival Settlement

The fallout from Billy McFarland and Ja Rule's disastrous "luxury experience" continues.

(AllHipHop News) Migos were among the many musical acts that were promoted as performers for the ill-fated Fyre Festival. The Atlanta trio was reportedly paid $100,000 upfront for the 2017 gig, but the event never took place because of the organizers' fraud and mismanagement.

According to The Blast, Migos were involved in a legal battle as a result of the concert being canceled at the last minute. Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff apparently reached a deal in the Fyre Festival bankruptcy.

The "Give No Fxk" rappers reportedly agreed to pay the total sum of $30,000 in a settlement payment. A judge signed off on the agreement which means all claims against Migos have been dismissed.

In 2018, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland pleaded guilty to wire fraud. He is currently serving a six-year sentence in federal prison. McFarland and fellow Fyre co-founder Ja Rule were named as defendants in numerous civil lawsuits.