Migos Announce "GNF" Single Featuring Young Thug & Travis Scott

(AllHipHop News) Migos have been hinting at the release of a new album for several months. Last July, Quavo stated that a project from the group would arrive at the top of 2020. Last month, Offset informed his Instagram followers that Culture III would be the last chapter in the series.

It appears the trio is finally ready to begin the rollout for their next official studio LP. Both Quavo and Offset uploaded the cover art for a song titled "GNF (Give No Fxk)" on Tuesday night.

"G N F 🖕🏽 Friday! @thuggerthugger1 @travisscott Drop A 🖕🏽if U Ready!" wrote Quavo on IG. "GNF FRIDAY....🤔," posted Offset. "GNF" features fellow Atlanta rhymer Young Thug and Houston-raised rapper Travis Scott. The single is scheduled to drop on Friday, February 14.

The original Grammy-nominated Culture album came out on January 27, 2017. The sequel, Culture II, dropped on January 26, 2018. Both projects peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 and have spent over 100 weeks on the chart.