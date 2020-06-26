Migos Offer Fans A Chance At A Customized Can-Am Ryker Three-Wheeler

"Answer the call and #RideLikeNoOther."

(AllHipHop News) Are you interested in riding like the members of Migos? Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset each provided their followers with a way to hit the streets this summer like the famous Hip Hop group.

Migos reignited their partnership with Can-Am to executive produce a new sheltered-in-place brand campaign for the company's Ryker three-wheel motorcycle. The online spot is set to the trio's "Need It" single featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

People that pay close attention to Can-Am's Migos video will notice phone numbers associated with each rapper. Viewers can actually call or text the digits provided by the Quality Control Music recording artists.

By contacting the numbers, fans have a chance at a customized Migos-edition three-wheeler. Can-Am's 2020 Ryker retails at a starting price of $8,499. The vehicle is said to be equipped with an automatic twist-and-go transmission and a stability system.

Besides releasing "Need It" in May, Migos have also dropped the tracks "Give No Fxk" with Young Thug and Travis Scott, "Taco Tuesday," and "Racks 2 Skinny" in 2020. Quavo and Offset also hinted that their Culture III album was coming out this year.