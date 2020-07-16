AllHipHop
Migos Sue Lawyer For Millions Over Lopsided Deal With Quality Control

AllHipHop Staff

Migos claim they are in an oppressive deal, created by a lawyer who was really looking out for their record label, Quality Control.

(AllHipHop News) Migos are caught up in a dispute with a lawyer they claimed as charged them excessive fees.

The Hip-Hop trio claims they were swindled out of millions of dollars by their longtime entertainment attorney, Damien Granderson.

According to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Granderson represented Migos and Quality Control, the group's label.

Migos claims Granderson and his firm purposely crafted a recording deal to benefit his other client, Quality Control, which also has big-name rap artists like Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Cardi B, and City Girls on the roster.

The conflict-of-interest became apparent after Granderson yanked the group from 300 Ent. and signed them to a deal with Capitol Records.

Migos' new lawyers claim the Capitol deal is one-sided and stops them from ever being signed to another record label.

And if they were to leave, they would be financially penalized for doing so, to the point of ruining any leverage they may have as hit-making rappers searching for a better distribution deal.

"Granderson effectively prevented his other client – Migos – from ever being free of paying excessive compensation to QCM, from ever being signed to any other record label, and from ever obtaining negotiating leverage to secure reasonable terms in connection with the distribution of its musical recordings," according to the lawsuit.

To make matters worse, the complaint claims Granderson moved to Los Angeles and worked without a law license for almost five years.

The group is seeking millions for professional malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, unfair competition, and unjust enrichment.

