Mike Tyson Debuts Weed Strain Honoring 1987 Victory Over Tony Tucker

Now who wanna smoke Iron Mike inspired weed? A Las Vegas dispensary exclusively sells the boxer's new sticky-icky that will knock you out.

(AllHipHop News) Mike Tyson is known for a few things.

He is known to knock a nukka out, the tiger tattoo and his voice.

The Brownsville boxer is also known for getting high. He even opened a resort targeting cannabis huff-puffers back in 2018.

Now, he is on a mission to tie all of his infamous-osity into one venture, and this new business will surely leave a one-two punch.

Iron Mike is going into selling that sticky-icky.

Partnering with Planet 13 Holdings, a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, he and his Tyson Ranch will sell this strand of bud called Undisputed 87 at the Planet 13 Las Vegas SuperStore.

According to the press release, Undisputed 87’s name is inspired by Tyson’s 1987 fight with Tony Tucker and becoming the Undisputed Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the world unifying the WBA, WBC, and IBF Heavyweight championship belts.

“Undisputed87 is an ode to the legacy Mike left not only in Vegas but in the world of fighting,” said Tyson Ranch CEO, Rob Hickman. “We knew there was no better place to launch this brand than the cannabis SuperStore that is Planet 13. We are extremely excited about this exclusive partnership and bringing Mike back to Vegas.”

And what does our boy say?

"The Baddest Cannabis on The Planet is only available at Planet 13. Listen, you don't want to miss this!" said Mike Tyson, the founder of Tyson Ranch.

And we guess you don’t.

Planet 13 is the world’s largest cannabis dispensary and entertainment SuperStore located just steps from the Las Vegas strip where Tyson had some of his biggest fights.

The Ranch Companies was founded by Mike Tyson and partner Rob Hickman. With a diversified portfolio, The Ranch Companies has built successful companies within hemp consumer packaged goods, cannabis packaging and branding, CBD processing, and in the world of entertainment.