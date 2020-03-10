Mike Tyson Had A "Good Time" Knocking Out Rapper Eminem

Something inside of Eminem’s deranged, brilliant mind thought it would be a dope idea to have Mike Tyson punch the crap out of him in his new video, "Godzilla" featuring Juice WRLD.

The Brownsville slugger made a special cameo in the visual, tapping into his recently discovered acting skills.

You thought Mike was killing it on Broadway in his self-titled one-man show produced by Spike Lee or his role as "Roy" in "A Madea Family Funeral?"

Perhaps, you are only aware of his acting skills in his hilarious animated series, "Mike Tyson Mysteries." Either way, if you are in the know and you then watch this film you can come to only one conclusion…

Even though Mike can’t act, he is so damn fun to watch.

In the video, Mike knocks the Rap God out. Em in a hazy daze says, “Oh what the f##k?… Mike?”

Tyson responds with: “Em, is that you? Ah, I didn’t mean this. Please man, I’m sorry, please forgive me. F##k.”

In the very next scene, you see him and Dr. Dre in the emergency room working on a broke up faced-Eminem.

We had not seen a rapper so messed up from a bout with Tyson since the Fresh Prince thought he was good to rumble with the heavyweight champ.

Tyson tweeted with a clip of the video, saying: “Had a good time knocking out @Eminem in his new video. Truly inspiring how you and Dre are still doing big things.”

But get your entire life and watch it in entirety.