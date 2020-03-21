AllHipHop
Mike Tyson Says Eminem “Knows What It’s Like To Be A N##ga”

Fatima Barrie

The boxing legend made a shocking statement about Detroit rapper in a podcast episode.

(AllHipHop News) Mike Tyson’s most recent episode of his podcast Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson featured special guest Eminem.

The pair discussed several topics including their careers in boxing and rap.

Slim Shady also touched on his Oscars 2020 performance, fatherhood, and his childhood friend Proof who was murdered in 2006.

Towards the end of the podcast episode, Tyson thanked the rapper for coming to the show and praised his work ethic. He stated, “Everything you got was, f##kin’– not even given to you. You f##kin’ slaved for it, you know what I mean?”

Tyson then made an unexpected statement that left Eminem in shock.

“You’re the only White guy that knows what it’s like to be a n#gga,” he said.

The Detroit rapper paused before chuckling and responded with, "Not sure how to answer that."

He then stated, “We all got our story” and told the heavyweight champ he was honored to have sat down and talked to him.

Mike Tyson appeared in the music video for Eminem’s song “Godzilla” which features the late Juice WRLD. Dr. Dre also makes a special cameo.

Watch the awkward encounter down below around the 45-minute mark.

