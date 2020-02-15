Missandei From "Game of Thrones" Yucks It Up With Kevin Hart And John Travolta In New Comedy

(AllHipHop News) "Game of Thrones" fans are about to flip their wigs while splitting their sides with laughter when alumna of the show, Nathalie Emmanuel joins Kevin Hart and John Travolta in the comedic action series, "Die Hart" to be distributed by the short-form mobile video platform Quibi.

The show starts production this month, February, in Atlanta and will essentially be a “fictionalized version” of Hart.

Motivation? Kevin Hart is tired of being the sidekick.

Writers Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad have created a hilarious storyline that moved Hart’s character from the second role to leading man status was contingent on him going to “action star school” and being taught by Travolta’s character- a raving maniac of a teacher.

This is where Emmanuel steps in… she is his nemesis in the class, working to outdo him in whatever over-the-top challenge the teacher has for them.

"Die Hart" will be the first production of its kind from Laugh Out Loud. Hart serves as executive producer with Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley, and Jeff Clanagan.

Emmanuel is super busy in 2020, even as "GOT" is over. She will appear again in "Fast & Furious" as Ramsey. Emmanuel is repped by ICM Partners.