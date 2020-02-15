AllHipHop
Login

Missandei From "Game of Thrones" Yucks It Up With Kevin Hart And John Travolta In New Comedy

Kershaw St. Jawnson
by

"Game of Thrones" will see a new side of one of their most serious characters Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and will split their sides laughing at her new role in Kevin Hart's comedic series, "Die Hart."

(AllHipHop News) "Game of Thrones" fans are about to flip their wigs while splitting their sides with laughter when alumna of the show, Nathalie Emmanuel joins Kevin Hart and John Travolta in the comedic action series, "Die Hart" to be distributed by the short-form mobile video platform Quibi.

The show starts production this month, February, in Atlanta and will essentially be a “fictionalized version” of Hart.

Motivation? Kevin Hart is tired of being the sidekick.

Writers Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad have created a hilarious storyline that moved Hart’s character from the second role to leading man status was contingent on him going to “action star school” and being taught by Travolta’s character- a raving maniac of a teacher.

This is where Emmanuel steps in… she is his nemesis in the class, working to outdo him in whatever over-the-top challenge the teacher has for them.

"Die Hart" will be the first production of its kind from Laugh Out Loud. Hart serves as executive producer with Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley, and Jeff Clanagan.

Emmanuel is super busy in 2020, even as "GOT" is over. She will appear again in "Fast & Furious" as Ramsey. Emmanuel is repped by ICM Partners.

Comments
Check Out How Diddy, Blac Youngsta, Drake, Cardi & Offset & More Spent Valentine's Day
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Happy Valentine to everyone reading this... https://bit.ly/2SMozlj
Dave Chappelle Was Not Shot And Killed Police In Ohio Confirm
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
'Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka' Reality Show To Premiere On We TV
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Deceased Funk Singer Rick James Sued For Raping 15-Year-Old In 1979
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
2
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinGTFOH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15From frying pan to fire.. https://bit.ly/39EcmX0
Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Ever2018
Ever2018He did not want to get sued for millions in the event something did happen to her. Also, powerful women have a highly…
B.o.B Releases Valentine's Day Episode Of "The BoBCast," Featuring A Financial Dominatrix
Retonjah Burdette
Retonjah Burdette
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Nice one.. https://bit.ly/2HqU8fq
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Line Accused Of "Deceptive Marketing"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Oops.. https://bit.ly/39zKJ0Z
Fran Drescher Talks Cardi B Being A Reinvention Of 'The Nanny' In A Possible Reboot
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
CHARTER
CHARTERNicki is the one that has the grating nasally voice for the role tho
Omarion Partners With Zeus To Release 'The Millennium Tour Live' Featuring B2K
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allEach time i listen to some Omarion songs, I get goose bumbs Today i came across the song Amnesia by The Big Hash from…