Missy Elliott & H.E.R. Tease Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial

(AllHipHop News) The Big Game is less than two weeks away. Millions of people will have their television tuned to the Fox network in order to watch the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs.

There will be a lot of eyes on the Super Bowl LIV broadcast for the commercials as well. It looks like Grammy-winning R & B vocalist H.E.R. and iconic Hip Hop artist Missy Elliott will be in a Pepsi ad airing on Sunday, February 2.

"Ok @HerMusicx ... we are about to drop some 🔥 @pepsi," tweeted Missy with of photo of both women holding Pepsi Zero Sugar cans. H.E.R. quoted Missy's tweet and added, "You’re legendary!!!! Can’t wait!" Additionally, the verified Pepsi Twitter account posted, "Get ready to be 🤯 on 2/2."

Missy Elliott previously appeared in a 2018 Super Bowl LII advertising campaign for Mountain Dew which also starred Morgan Freeman, Peter Dinklage, and Busta Rhymes. The Songwriters Hall of Famer performed at Super Bowl XLIX as a featured guest with halftime show headliner Katy Perry.