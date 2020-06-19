Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa, Nick Cannon & Big Boy Make 2021 Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class

Stars of music, movies, television, radio, and theater are getting their flowers.

(AllHipHop News) The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce selection panel announced the members of the next Walk Of Fame class. Several Hip Hop entertainers were chosen for the honor.

Rapper/singer/producer Missy Elliott will have the chance to see her name etched on a star on Hollywood Boulevard. Female rap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa, multi-talented media personality Nick Cannon, and longtime radio deejay Big Boy were also among the 35 individuals picked this year.

"WOW 😱 in fear I’m Still In shock I remember my first trip to LA I wanted take pics by all the Hollywood stars & now I will have one it’s such a BLESSING I want EVERYONE TO KNOW I am HUMBLY GRATEFUL and so APPRECIATIVE 🙏🏾💜," tweeted Missy.

Numerous other celebrities are set to get a star on the Walk Of Fame too. The 2021 honorees include Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Kelly Clarkson, Charlie Parker (posthumous), Luciano Pavarotti (posthumous), and August Wilson (posthumous).