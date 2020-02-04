AllHipHop
Mo’Nique Calls Out Oprah Over Michael Jackson, Russell Simmons & Harvey Weinstein Accusations

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

"Please consider standing by the people who are right and not just the 'right people.'"

(AllHipHop News) Oprah Winfrey's decision to back away from the On the Record documentary about Russell Simmons' sexual assault accusers has not stopped some of the criticism directed at the media mogul. 

Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique has penned an open letter addressing Oprah's apparent hypocrisy when it comes to the respective sexual misconduct allegations against  Russell Simmons, Michael Jackson, and Harvey Weinstein.

Mo’Nique wrote on Instagram:

Dear @oprah,
I felt compelled to write you this open letter after observing the disparity in the way that you seem to treat people, who were accused of the same allegations. You did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and were asked about Harvey Weinstein by Norah O’Donnell, and you said as it pertained to him that you “always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever is the “silver lining”. You also said “if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment”. When you either are, or were going to be a part of documentary on Michael Jackson, and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them? Interestingly, Brother M.J. was acquitted, and deceased, so how is he not off limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not “support” the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W.?
The only difference between the two is there skin color and doesn’t H.W. have way more accusers? My personal experience with you is you’ve watched me as a black women be accused of being difficult for not promoting “Precious” internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment. And, how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying I was right and he was going to speak up but you or him still haven’t said a word? When I was sixteen and I meet you at your local show in Baltimore, I told you I wanted to be just like you when I grew up. You responded, “ you have to work really really hard”. My sixteen year old self didn’t know that you in your silence in the face of wrongdoing, would make my life “harder”. Lastly, please consider standing by the people who are right and not just the “right people”. Love you to life,

Mo’Nique

In December, Russell Simmons also released an open letter directed at Oprah Winfrey. Plus, Hip Hop artist Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has been a very outspoken scolder of Oprah over her handling of the On the Record film and the claims of sexual assault against famous Black men.

