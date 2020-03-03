"Mob Wives" Star Drita D'Avanzo Launches Rap Career

Watch "Mob Wives" reality show bruiser, Drita D'Avanzo, spit hot fire in her car.

(AllHipHop News) Drita D’Avanzo, from "Mob Wives" fame took to the ‘gram to flex on lady rappers with her impeccable rhyme skills.

While sitting in her car, the Albanian flame spitter, dropped a few jewels over an instrumental of Fat Joe’s hit song “Yes” featuring Cardi B and Anuel AA.

And after a listen, shorty actually can spit and we are not that shocked.

In 2014, Drita dropped a song with French Montana and even got busy in the studio with Method Man on an episode of the show.

The Staten Island tough girl clearly is not new to entertaining. Despite her stint on the VH1 reality show, her karaoke car performance showed a more refined Drita.

Instead of knocking chicks out, she was knocking out that beat like a professional. She added that her fans might be able to catch some new music soon.

"Never lay down..😉 this is for those that can appreciate ✊🏼🇦🇱🔥🔥🔥👐🏼 shout out to @fatjo... I have something on the way.. and you will be seeing me more often.. #chargesdropped," Drita wrote.

Last week, Drita was cleared of drug and gun charges. Her case stemmed from the arrest of her mobbed-up husband Lee D'Avanzo, who was taken into custody after the cops raided their home on Staten Island in December.

Lee was linked to a $1.5 million drug ring that was infusing THC into candy and then selling the illegal product around New York and New Jersey.