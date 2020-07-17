Moneybagg Yo Returns Home To Help Thousands Of Students During Pandemic

Moneybagg Yo is doing his part to make students safe when - or if - they return to school this year.

The hit rap star teamed up with Shelby County Schools and mouth of the South, for a virtual block party which took place last night (July 15th).

The event was an extension of the annual Safe Summer Block Party Series, an anti-violence jam to help meet the enrollment and registration goals for SCS.

“This pandemic has negatively affected so many lives, but it has also shown that there is power in numbers and that no matter who you are you can bring positive change,” Moneybagg Yo told AllHipHop in a statement. “I hope that these masks play a part in keeping our children and teachers safe as we continue to find more ways that we can assist.”

Currently, the Shelby County school system is grappling with what to do for the upcoming school year.

The start date for students has already been pushed back from August 10th, to the 31st, and students are being offered a decision between in-person and virtual learning this year.

Safe Summer Block Party Series founder and event organizer Artemis “Peppa” Williams praised Moneybagg Yo for stepping up on behalf of students and their safety.

“We are in unprecedented times that require us all to do more,” said Williams. “I commend Moneybagg, SCS, and all other entities that are going above and beyond for our students in these difficult times.”