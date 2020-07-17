AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Moneybagg Yo Returns Home To Help Thousands Of Students During Pandemic

AllHipHop Staff

Moneybagg Yo is doing his part to make students safe when - or if - they return to school this year.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Moneybagg Yo is doing his part to make sure Memphis stays as safe as possible during a resurgence of the coronavirus.

The hit rap star teamed up with Shelby County Schools and mouth of the South, for a virtual block party which took place last night (July 15th).

The event was an extension of the annual Safe Summer Block Party Series, an anti-violence jam to help meet the enrollment and registration goals for SCS.

the event may have been virtual, but moneybagg yo donation will help the community in real life.

Moneybagg Yo do we need it 10,000 face masks to the faculty and students who attend SCS.

“This pandemic has negatively affected so many lives, but it has also shown that there is power in numbers and that no matter who you are you can bring positive change,” Moneybagg Yo told AllHipHop in a statement. “I hope that these masks play a part in keeping our children and teachers safe as we continue to find more ways that we can assist.”

Currently, the Shelby County school system is grappling with what to do for the upcoming school year.

The start date for students has already been pushed back from August 10th, to the 31st, and students are being offered a decision between in-person and virtual learning this year.

Safe Summer Block Party Series founder and event organizer Artemis “Peppa” Williams praised Moneybagg Yo for stepping up on behalf of students and their safety.

“We are in unprecedented times that require us all to do more,” said Williams. “I commend Moneybagg, SCS, and all other entities that are going above and beyond for our students in these difficult times.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Cannon To Take 'Some Time Away' From His Radio Show

The syndicated program is going on hiatus following the 'Cannon's Class' controversy.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Young Thug Defends James Harden For Wearing "Blue Lives Matter" Mask

Trey Songz slammed the NBA star: "This certified clown sh*t."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Says She Hasn't Made Money Off Her Music In Years

Cardi B made the shocking claim during a sworn deposition in a battle over a mixtape cover.

Nolan Strong

A$AP Rocky's Life In Danger Thanks To Obsessed Fan

A woman unexpectedly popped up in A$AP Rocky's bedroom!

AllHipHop Staff

Police Scour Evidence To Find Gunman Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion

Meg didn't have much to say to the cops, so now they're turning to video evidence to find whoever shot her in the foot.

AllHipHop Staff

Nick Cannon Causes Concern By Posting Cryptic Messages About Leaving Earth

"I watched my own community turn on me."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Love Birds Quavo And Saweetie Celebrate 2 Years Of Bliss

The couple explained how social media sparked their relationship.

AllHipHop Staff

Joey Bada$$ Returns With 'The Light Pack' Bundle Featuring Pusha T

Watch the music video for "The Light."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Becomes First Woman To Win ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter Of The Year Award Back To Back

DaBaby and Meek Mill were also top winners.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ToAndFro

Megan Thee Stallion's Producer Lil Ju Blasts Tory Lanez After Shooting Incident

The evolving story of what happened that night in Hollywood is far from over.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

LoudPaq_P