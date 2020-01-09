Moneybagg Yo Signs With Roc Nation

(AllHipHop News) Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment agency just announced a new client. Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is the latest performer to align with the Roc roster.

"Join us as we welcome @MoneyBaggYo to the Roc Nation family... His new album #TimeServed releases this Friday! #RocFam," posted the Roc Nation verified Twitter account.

Last September, Hip Hop newcomer Megan Thee Stallion officially became part of Roc Nation. Two months later, R & B songstress Tinashe signed with the NY-based company's management wing as well.

Moneybagg Yo is also joining a brand associated with Jay-Z, J. Cole, Rihanna, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Jim Jones, Lil Uzi Vert, Mariah Carey, Meek Mill, Fat Joe, Miguel, Rapsody, Jaden Smith, Yo Gotti, Mustard, Benny The Butcher, Casanova, and more. His Time Served project is the follow-up to 2019's 43va Heartless.