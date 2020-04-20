AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

More Bad News For R. Kelly: He Owes The IRS Millions

AllHipHop Staff

R. Kelly's lawyers are fighting hard to get the singer out of jail, by arguing to a judge that he is not a flight risk due to his popularity and a hefty bill to the IRS.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly is facing more legal drama - this time over claims he owes $1.8 million in back taxes.

According to court documents filed by the IRS show they've filed a federal tax lien against the disgraced singer.

The legal papers reveal R. Kelly has been accused of owing $648,998.25 from 2013, and $1,229,739.18 from 2016 - making a total of $1,878,737.43 .

It's the latest in a string of tax liens filed against the 53-year-old over the years.

Since the lien was filed, R. Kelly's lawyers have launched a new request to release their client from prison, arguing that the tax debt is proof that he won't flee.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer has argued that the coronavirus pandemic makes it dangerous for him to stay in jail, due to the danger of him contracting the virus in such close quarters, but the requests have so far been denied.

The latest filing sees R. Kelly's legal team, who have repeatedly argued against the prosecution's claims that the star has access to thousands in hidden funds state that "the monies the Government claims Mr. Kelly has access to are not the kind of funds that would present an opportunity to flee, let alone live a life covertly in exile.”

A judge has yet to rule on the latest motion.

R. Kelly is facing a number of criminal charges all related to sexual misconduct and sex acts, with some revolving around underage girls.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z And Timbaland Beat 81-Year-Old Musician In $2 Million Sample Battle

Jay-Z and Timbaland defeated an 81-year-old musician in court, who claimed Timbo stole one of his songs and used it in tracks for Jay-Z and Ginuwine.

Nolan Strong

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

Ogdmv

EXCLUSIVE: Ralo Gets Help From Quality Control Bosses In Attempt To Gain Freedom

Quality Control executives are putting their names on the line for rapper Ralo, who is attempting to get out of prison for allegedly selling big amounts of weed.

GrouchyGreg

by

Noname

Wiz Khalifa Drops 'The Saga of Wiz Khalifa' EP Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Logic & More

The "High Today" spitter is set to take part in the “Higher Together" livestream.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tra_mo

Offset Reveals His Great Uncle Passed Away From Coronavirus

The 'Father of 4' album creator is asking for prayers for his family.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

tophits

Jay-Z And Beyonce's Daughter Drops Science About The Coronavirus

Blue Ivy did a cool science experiment to double down on the importance of washing your hands to combat the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Idris Elba Launches $40 Million Covid-19 Fund After Beating Disease

Idris Elba has beaten the coronavirus, but he's not done with the disease just yet, thanks to a $40 million dollar fund.

AllHipHop Staff

Police Make Arrests And Issue Summons To 60 People Over Rap Video Shoot In Brooklyn

A rap video turned party was raided by police on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Fatima Barrie

by

Sin_bk

Jim Jones To Host "4/20 Zoom Smoke Out" With N.O.R.E., Jadakiss & More

The Hip Hop stars are inviting fans to virtually smoke with them via videoconferencing.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ja Rule On Possible 'Verzuz' Battle With 50 Cent: I Would Never Want To Disrespect The Culture

The two Queens, New York natives have been beefing for decades.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)