More Bad News For R. Kelly: He Owes The IRS Millions

R. Kelly's lawyers are fighting hard to get the singer out of jail, by arguing to a judge that he is not a flight risk due to his popularity and a hefty bill to the IRS.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly is facing more legal drama - this time over claims he owes $1.8 million in back taxes.

According to court documents filed by the IRS show they've filed a federal tax lien against the disgraced singer.

The legal papers reveal R. Kelly has been accused of owing $648,998.25 from 2013, and $1,229,739.18 from 2016 - making a total of $1,878,737.43 .

It's the latest in a string of tax liens filed against the 53-year-old over the years.

Since the lien was filed, R. Kelly's lawyers have launched a new request to release their client from prison, arguing that the tax debt is proof that he won't flee.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer has argued that the coronavirus pandemic makes it dangerous for him to stay in jail, due to the danger of him contracting the virus in such close quarters, but the requests have so far been denied.

The latest filing sees R. Kelly's legal team, who have repeatedly argued against the prosecution's claims that the star has access to thousands in hidden funds state that "the monies the Government claims Mr. Kelly has access to are not the kind of funds that would present an opportunity to flee, let alone live a life covertly in exile.”

A judge has yet to rule on the latest motion.

R. Kelly is facing a number of criminal charges all related to sexual misconduct and sex acts, with some revolving around underage girls.