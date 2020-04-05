More Details On Yaya Mayweather Bloody Assault Of NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mother

It’s being reported that Yaya Mayweather stabbed the victim in both arms with a kitchen knife.

(AllHipHop News) Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather ran into some serious trouble on Saturday.

Yaya was arrested for allegedly stabbing the mother of NBA Youngboy’s child, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs.

It was reported yesterday (April 4th) that Yaya allegedly held two kitchen knives and charged one of them at Jacobs.

According to reports, a spokesperson from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office says Jacobs was stabbed in both arms and underwent emergency surgery.

While Jacobs received “several lacerations to both arms,” the injuries were non-life threatening.

Yaya Mayweather was released from jail Saturday on $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The story is still developing.