More Problems For R. Kelly - Sex Abuse Survivor Demands Money In STD Lawsuit

AllHipHop Staff

R. Kelly ignored a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was sexually abused by the singer, and now he's about to pay for it.

(AllHipHop News) One of R. Kelly's sexual assault accusers is seeking a default judgment against the incarcerated R&B veteran for failing to properly respond to her civil suit.

Faith Rodgers sued the singer in 2018 for alleged sexual battery, false imprisonment, and failure to disclose a sexually transmitted disease during their year-long relationship, which reportedly began when she was 19.

She claims Kelly abused her ''mentally, sexually and verbally,'' and filmed her performing ''deviant and compromising'' sex acts against her will.

Kelly's lawyer has made filings in connection to the New York case, but Rodgers' legal representative, Charles Tucker, argues the documents do not contain "any denials of the truth of the allegations" or offer "any affirmative defense", and the deadline to submit such paperwork passed in December.

As a result, Tucker is asking the judge overseeing the lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court to enter a default judgment against Kelly.

He is also requesting a trial to determine damages for his client, whose testimony was used to help Big Apple prosecutors bring racketeering and sex trafficking charges against the 53-year-old musician.

Kelly's lawyer, Thomas Farinella, plans to challenge the motion for a default judgment, reports the New York Post.

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker is currently being held behind bars in Chicago, Illinois, where he is also facing multiple counts of sexual abuse.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

